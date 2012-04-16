* LLS falls $1.65 to WTI plus $19.40

NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums downshifted after news the date of Seaway pipeline reversal was moved up by about two weeks as the transatlantic arb contracted sharply.

The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to begin reversing its flow two weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates interstate pipelines.

"I think its playing a big part in the market today and we should see this start to erode the premium on Brent over WTI," said Carl Larry, president of New York based Oil Outlooks LLC of the Brent/WTI spread.

A wide trans-Atlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem with Brent.

The trans-Atlantic spread CL-LCO1=R fell more than $2.00 a barrel after the Seaway news hit the market, moving in to $15.55 in favor of Brent. Earlier, the spread was as wide as $17.72 a barrel. On Friday, the spread settled at $17.89 in favor of Brent.

"At this moment, values are beginning to return to more traditional levels," said John Troland, long-time oil industry consultant.

Troland said the Seaway news was part of the move but it was also partly caused by a prediction last week by large investment bank Goldman Sachs, which said the arb would come in. .

Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S. Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S. benchmark.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded at $19.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, down $1.65 from Friday's high trade.

Mars sour MRS- traded at a premium of $12.25 a barrel over WTI, down $1.75 from Friday.

Poseidon PSD- shed $1.55 to trade at $11.35 a barrel over WTI.

On futures markets, June Brent fell $2.61 a barrel to $118.60. May WTI fell 38 cents a barrel to $102.45. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)