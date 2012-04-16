* LLS falls $1.65 to WTI plus $19.40
* Mars Sour trades at WTI plus $12.25, down $1.75
* EIC trades down $1.65 at WTI plus $16.60
* Poseidon done at WTI plus $11.35, down $1.55
* Transatlantic spread moves in $2 on Seaway reversal news
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums fell further on Monday as news the Seaway pipeline
reversal start was moved up by about two weeks filtered through
the market, sharply narrowing the transatlantic arbitrage.
The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first
project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied
Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to begin reversing its flow
two weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from
the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates
interstate pipelines.
"I think it's playing a big part in the market today and we
should see this start to erode the premium on Brent over WTI,"
said Carl Larry, president of New York based Oil Outlooks LLC of
the Brent/WTI spread.
A wide transatlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent
and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger
differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem
with Brent.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R fell more than $2.00 a
barrel after the Seaway news hit the market, moving in to $15.55
in favor of Brent. Earlier, the spread was as wide as $17.72 a
barrel. On Friday, the spread settled at $17.89 in favor of
Brent.
"At this moment, values are beginning to return to more
traditional levels," said John Troland, long-time oil industry
consultant.
Troland said the Seaway news was part of the move but it was
also partly caused by a prediction last week by large investment
bank Goldman Sachs, which said the arb would come in.
.
Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the
growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and
the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S.
Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S.
benchmark.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded at $19.40 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, down $1.65 from Friday's high
trade.
Mars Sour MRS- traded at a premium of $12.25 a barrel over
WTI, down $1.75 from Friday.
Poseidon PSD- shed $1.55 to trade at $11.35 a barrel over
WTI.
Eugene Island EIC- dropped $1.65 to trade at $16.60 over
WTI.
In London, ICE Brent crude futures for June delivery
settled at $118.68 a barrel, falling $2.53, or 2.09 percent. On
the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery
settled at $102.93 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.10 percent, after
trading between $101.80 and $103.37.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Jim
Marshall)