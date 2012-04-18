* LLS falls $1.10 to WTI plus $17.00

* WTI at Midland trades flat at $6.00 under WTI

* Mars trades at WTI plus $9.30, down $1.20

* Transatlantic spread narrows slightly

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude differentials continued to drop while Midwest grades held their value as the market continued to factor in the impending reversal of the Seaway pipeline which will help move crude from the glutted Midcontinent to Gulf Coast refineries.

The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to reverse its flow two weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates interstate pipelines.

"LLS (Light Louisiana Sweet) is arb related and WTI at Midland and WTS (West Texas Sour) are just hanging around," said John Troland, a Houston-based consultant.

A wide trans-Atlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem with Brent.

The trans-Atlantic spread CL-LCO1=R was 34 cents narrower than Tuesday's close, holding near $13.80 a barrel in favor of Brent. The pace of the narrowing has slowed, but the spread is currently $4.08 a barrel narrower than it was on Friday when it settled at $17.89 a barrel. The spread settled at $14.14 in favor of Brent on Tuesday.

The Seaway is the first of several projects to come online to alleviate the bottleneck of crude stuck in the Midwest.

Another project to supply Gulf Coast refineries -- the reversal of Shell's 300,000 Houma-to-Houston pipeline -- had the open season extended by a week to allow shippers to get the stamp of approval from respective managements.

TransCanada said it was testing and restarting its 591,000 bpd Keystone line, currently running from Alberta, Canada, to the U.S. midcontinent, after an inspection tool known as a "pig" got stuck in it..

Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S. Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S. benchmark.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded at $17.00 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.10 lower than Tuesday. The differential was the lowest since the end of February.

Mars Sour MRS- traded at a premium of $9.30 a barrel over WTI, down $1.20 from Tuesday, the lowest premium since the end of January.

WTI at Midland WTM- held flat at $6.00 under WTI.