NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. cash crude grades crept higher on Thursday as the transatlantic arbitrage widened on diverging crude futures, supporting waterborne grades.

North Sea Brent crude ended up 93 cents higher at $100.70 a barrel, propelled higher on fears that a lockout in Norwegian oil workers would tighten supply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped 78 cents to $86.88 as weak economic data and a strong dollar countered falling crude oil stockpiles.

"Trade action was slow to start as some are off the rest of the week," said John Troland, independent energy adviser in Houston.

Many traders extended the mid-week Fourth of July holiday through the weekend.

"This is the second Monday of this week and it is slower than the first one," he added.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded as high as $13.25 a barrel over benchmark WTI, up from Tuesday's high of $13.00.

Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- was slightly softer, trading at $12.85 over WTI, down from Tuesday's high of $13.50 over.

Mars Sour MRS- traded as high as $9.15 a barrel, up 5 cents from Tueday's high. A boxed August/September trade was done at $9.00/$8.30.

West Texas Sour WTS- gained 10 cents from Tuesday's low, trading at $4.25 under the screen.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R widened 46 cents to settle at $13.48 a barrel. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson and Leslie Gevirtz)