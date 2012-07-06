NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. cash crude grades were
little changed on Friday as oil futures fell and the
transatlantic arbitrage widened.
Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- traded for $12.85 a barrel
above West Texas Intermediate, unchanged from Thursday.
Mars MRS- traded at $9.10 a barrel above WTI, in range with
Thursday's trading. Eugene Island EIC- and Bonito BON-
crudes both traded for $11.40 a barrel above WTI, as much as 50
cents a barrel higher than Thursday.
Those two offshore crudes traded higher as the WTI-Brent
spread widened.
Futures fell sharply on Friday on a weak U.S. jobs report,
with Brent dipping by $2.51 to $98.19 a barrel and U.S.
oil futures closing down $2.77 at $84.45 a barrel,
bringing the arb CL-LCO1=R to $13.74 in favor of Brent.
U.S. cash crude trade was slow with many traders on holiday.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded in range to slightly
lower than Thursday's levels, at $13.00 a barrel above WTI.
