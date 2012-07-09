U.S. GASOLINE MARGINS TURN NEGATIVE, FALL 1.4 PERCENT TO SESSION LOW OF $11.60 PER BARREL AFTER EIA DATA
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. cash crude grades firmed on Monday as the transatlantic crude spread widened on concerns that Norway's North Sea oil production could be shut in by a worker strike.
Mars sour MRS- firmed by as much as 90 cents to trade for up to $10.00 a barrel above West Texas Intermediate WTC-. Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- firmed 50 cents to as much as $13.40 a barrel above WTI. Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- was negotiated at $13.60 above WTI, up 60 cents from Friday.
As oil traders braced for a potential shutdown of Norway's oil output due to a labor dispute, the WTI-Brent spread widened to as much as $14.65 a barrel in favor of Brent during trading on Monday, widening by about 60 cents from Friday.
Futures rose sharply on Monday, with Brent settling up $2.13 a barrel at $100.32 a barrel. U.S. futures settled up $1.54 at $85.99 a barrel.
(Reporting by New York Energy Desk)
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares nearly 8 percent higher.
VATICAN CITY, Feb 15 Pope Francis appeared on Wednesday to back Native Americans seeking to halt part of the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying indigenous cultures have a right to defend "their ancestral relationship to the earth".