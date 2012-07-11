NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. cash crude grade differentials firmed on Wednesday as the transatlantic crude spread widened and after U.S. government data showed U.S. refiners boosted their processing capacity last week.

Mars sour MRS- firmed by 55 cents from Tuesday to trade for $10.70 a barrel above West Texas Intermediate WTC-. Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded for $14.60 above WTI, up by around 90 cents a barrel from Tuesday trading levels.

West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- was slightly weaker, trading for $1.40 a barrel below WTI, down from -$1.25 on Tuesday.

The trans-Atlantic crude spread widened to as much as $14.84 in favor of Brent during Wednesday trading, up from a high of $14.32 on Tuesday.

Brent outpaced U.S. crude futures, supported by news that the combined daily loading volume of the four benchmark North Sea crude oil streams was expected to fall to a record low in August based on Reuters calculations, traders said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, in data released on Wednesday, said that U.S. crude stocks fell by more than expected last week, although oil product stocks were up more than expected. U.S. refining rates at 92.7 percent of capacity last week were the highest since 2007.

Oil futures rose sharply, with U.S. crude settling up $1.90 per barrel and Brent rising $2.26 to settle at $100.23 per barrel. (Reporting by New York Energy Desk; Editing by David Gregorio)