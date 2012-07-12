NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials firmed sharply for a second day on Thursday as the
transatlantic crude spread widened on concerns over tighter
crude supplies from the North Sea in Europe.
Mars sour MRS- firmed by 80 cents from Wednesday to trade
for $11.50 a barrel above West Texas Intermediate WTC-. Light
Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded for $15.50 above WTI, up by 90
cents a barrel from Wednesday.
West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- was little
changed, trading for $1.40 a barrel below WTI.
The trans-Atlantic crude spread widened to as much as $15.40
in favor of Brent during Thursday trading, up from a
high of $14.84 on Wednesday.
Brent outperformed U.S. crude futures, following a
U.S. government announcement that it plans to ratchet up
sanctions against crude exporter Iran and a report that
production from North Sea oilfield Buzzard fell unexpectedly
this week to around 50,000 barrels per day from a normal 200,000
bpd.
Brent oil futures rose by 84 cents to settle at $101.07 a
barrel, while U.S. crude settled up 27 cents to $86.08
per barrel.
(Reporting by New York Energy Desk; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)