NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. cash crude grade differentials were mixed on Tuesday as the tighter arb pushed down waterborne Gulf barrels and mid-Continent grades showed strength.

Mars sour MRS- changed hands at $13.75 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, steady with Monday's level.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded as high as $18.00 a barrel, down 10 cents from Monday's high but well within range. Most trading action from the Gulf physical light sweet benchmark crude was for September, in a range of $15.30 to $16.25 a barrel.

In the mid-Continent, prices firmed on refinery buying.

West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- added 15 cents to trade at 75 cents under WTI while West Texas Sour WTS- traded at $3.00 under WTI, up 50 cents from Monday.

The trans-Atlantic crude spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $14.46 on Monday compared with Monday's settle of $15.12 in favor of Brent.

U.S. crude futures outperformed Brent on hopes of a new fiscal stimulus. . Brent front-month September crude rose 63 cents, or 0.61 percent, to settle at $104 a barrel, having traded from $102.77 to $104.75.

U.S. August crude rose 79 cents, or 0.89 percent, to settle at $89.22 a barrel, having traded from $87.41 to $89.46. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)