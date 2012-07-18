NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials diverged further for a second consecutive day as
the waterborne Gulf Coast crudes fell and Mid-continent crudes
strengthened.
On Monday, both Louisiana Light Sweet LLS- and Heavy
Louisiana Sweet HLS- traded above the transatlantic spread,
supported by heavy trading by large players, sources said.
Differentials fell back once these traders left the market,
pushing down LLS by $1.35 a barrel to trade at $16.65 a barrel
over futures benchmark West Texas Intermediate.
No trade for HLS was reported to Reuters News.
Mars sour MRS- traded in a range of $10.80 and $12.25 a
barrel over WTI, down from Tuesday's high of $13.75 a barrel.
In the mid-Continent, prices firmed on refinery buying.
West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- added 5 cents to
trade at 70 cents under WTI, while West Texas Sour WTS- traded
at $2.55 under WTI, up 45 cents from Tuesday.
The trans-Atlantic crude spread CL-LCO1=R settled at
$14.99 a barrel in favor of Brent on Wednesday compared with
Monday's settle of $14.46 in favor of Brent.
U.S. crude futures outperformed Brent on hopes of a
new fiscal stimulus. .
Brent front-month September crude rose $1.44 to
$105.44 a barrel.
U.S. August crude rose 74 cents to $89.96 a barrel
for a sixth session on Wednesday, reaching a seven-week peak as
violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical
fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed
the risk of a double-dip recession.
