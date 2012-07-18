NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. cash crude grade differentials diverged further for a second consecutive day as the waterborne Gulf Coast crudes fell and Mid-continent crudes strengthened.

On Monday, both Louisiana Light Sweet LLS- and Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- traded above the transatlantic spread, supported by heavy trading by large players, sources said.

Differentials fell back once these traders left the market, pushing down LLS by $1.35 a barrel to trade at $16.65 a barrel over futures benchmark West Texas Intermediate.

No trade for HLS was reported to Reuters News.

Mars sour MRS- traded in a range of $10.80 and $12.25 a barrel over WTI, down from Tuesday's high of $13.75 a barrel.

In the mid-Continent, prices firmed on refinery buying.

West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- added 5 cents to trade at 70 cents under WTI, while West Texas Sour WTS- traded at $2.55 under WTI, up 45 cents from Tuesday.

The trans-Atlantic crude spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $14.99 a barrel in favor of Brent on Wednesday compared with Monday's settle of $14.46 in favor of Brent.

U.S. crude futures outperformed Brent on hopes of a new fiscal stimulus. .

Brent front-month September crude rose $1.44 to $105.44 a barrel.

U.S. August crude rose 74 cents to $89.96 a barrel for a sixth session on Wednesday, reaching a seven-week peak as violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed the risk of a double-dip recession. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; editing by Andre Grenon)