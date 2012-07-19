NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. Gulf cash crude grade differentials fell for the third consecutive day while Mid-continent crudes strengthened as traders looked to balance their books ahead of the expiry of August benchmark crude contract.

The NYMEX futures West Texas Intermediate for August will expire on Friday. The first three days of next week will begin the roll period where traders have a chance to finish their buying and selling for August.

Starting the week around $18 a barrel over WTI, U.S. Gulf crude benchmark Louisiana Light Sweet LLS- traded at a low of $15.50 a barrel on Thursday, down $1.15 from Wednesday's trade of $16.65 a barrel over WTI.

Mars sour MRS- traded at $11.00, down from Wednesday's high of $12.25 a barrel over WTI.

West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- added 5 cents to trade at 65 cents under WTI, while West Texas Sour WTS- traded at $2.00 under WTI, up 55 cents from Wednesday.

The trans-Atlantic crude spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $14.99 a barrel in favor of Brent on Thursday compared with Wednesday's settle of $14.99 in favor of Brent.

Oil prices rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday, reaching an eight-week high as Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions while strong corporate earnings lifted equities and investor optimism.

