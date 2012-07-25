NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. cash crude grade differentials were mixed on Wednesday in the final day of monthly roll trade, with offshore crudes LLS and Mars both firming.

U.S. front-month futures, for September, gained 47 cents to settle at $88.97 per barrel, while European Brent rose to 97 cents a barrel to settle at $104.38.

Brent's sharper rise widened the transatlantic crude spread to $15.41 a barrel, up from around $15 per barrel on Tuesday.

Roll trade for August delivery cash crudes ended Wednesday. During the three-day roll period traders often scramble to buy or sell cargoes before a monthly pipeline booking deadline.

Louisiana Light Sweet LLS- traded at $17.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Wednesday, up 40 cents a barrel from Tuesday.

Mars sour blend MRS- traded by as much as $10.20 a barrel over WTI, up from as much as $9.60 per barrel over WTI on Tuesday.

Thunder Horse THH- was weaker, trading for $11.30 above WTI, down from $11.75 above WTI on Tuesday.

WTI at Midland WTM- traded for $1.25 a barrel below WTI, down from 70 cents below on Tuesday. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)