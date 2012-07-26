NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. cash crude grade differentials firmed on Thursday in the first full day of trading for September delivery cargoes, as the transatlantic spread widened.

U.S. front-month futures, for September, gained 42 cents to settle at $89.39 per barrel, while European Brent rose to 88 cents a barrel to settle at $105.26.

Brent's sharper rise widened the transatlantic crude spread to $15.87 a barrel.

Following the end of a three-day roll period on Wednesday, traders concentrated on cash crude deliveries for September and beyond on Thursday.

Louisiana Light Sweet LLS- for September traded at as much as $16.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Thursday, up $1.10 a barrel from Wednesday.

Mars sour blend MRS- for September traded by as much as $11.05 a barrel over WTI. September barrels of Mars had traded for $10.40 above WTI on Wednesday.

Thunder Horse THH- for September traded for +$14.25. It had last traded, for August delivery, at +$11.30 on Thursday.

WTI at Midland WTM- traded for 90 cents a barrel below WTI. August barrels had traded at $1.25 below WTI on Wednesday. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk; Editing by David Gregorio)