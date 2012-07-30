NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. waterborne Gulf sweet cash crude differentials showed strength on a wider transatlantic spread on Monday and Mars Sour pared Friday's gains, while the shutdown of a leaking Enbridge crude line had yet to impact U.S. crude markets.

On Friday, Canada's Enbridge shut down Line 17, a major conduit of crude, to replace part of a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude in Wisconsin. Replacement of the line was expected to begin in Monday.

"I don't look for much impact as we are crying "wolf" once more. They are likely to fix it quickly, but prompt diffs will firm a little as input to Cushing is slowed and output to USGC continues. Much ado about nothing unless downtime extends beyond this coming Friday." Said Carl Holland, of Energy Trading Solutions.

In the Gulf, U.S. light sweet cash crude benchmark Louisiana Light Sweet LLS- for September traded at as much as $17.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Monday, up 30 cents a barrel from Friday.

LLS is back holding a premium to Brent crude, trading at 65 cents a barrel over the North Sea Blend, after dropping below Brent earlier this month.

The sweet/sour spread between LLS and Mars narrowed to $5.10 a barrel from $5.50 on Friday, partly because of softer Mars.

Mars sour blend MRS- for September traded at $12.10 over WTI, down 10 cents from Friday's high of $12.20 a barrel.

WTI at Midland WTM- traded for 85 cents a barrel below WTI, down 15 cents from Friday.

West Texas Intermediate fell more than Brent, widening the transatlantic crude spread CL-LCO1=R to $16.42 a barrel, out 5 cents from Friday's $16.37 a barrel.

U.S. front-month futures, for September, dropped 35 cents to settle at $89.78 a barrel, while European Brent fell 27 cents a barrel to settle at $106.20. (Reporting By Janet McGurty;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)