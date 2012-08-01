NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. cash crude differentials gained as Enbridge Inc sought regulator approval to restart Line 14, which carries crude from Canada and the northern United States to Chicago-area refineries.

On Friday, Canada's Enbridge shut down Line 14, a major conduit of crude, to replace part of a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude on a farm in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, Enbridge submitted a restart plan for the pipeline to U.S. regulators, looking to restart the pipeline.

Also supporting cash differentials were a stronger trans-Atlantic arbitrage, as North Sea benchmark Brent strengthened more than U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate on news that U.S. crude inventories posted their largest weekly decline since December.

In the Gulf, U.S. light sweet cash crude benchmark Louisiana Light Sweet LLS- for September traded at $18.25 a barrel over WTI, up 75 cents a barrel from Tuesday.

LLS's premium to Brent crude, trading at $1.07 a barrel over the North Sea Blend, down 3 cents from Tuesday.

The sweet/sour spread between LLS and Mars widened to $5.12 a barrel from $5.00 a barrel on Tuesday, as LLS gained more than Mars.

Mars sour blend MRS- for September traded at $13.00 over WTI, up 60 cents from Tuesday's high of $12.40 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate gained less than Brent, widening the transatlantic crude spread CL-LCO1=R to $17.05 a barrel, out 63 cents from Tuesday's settle of $16.42 a barrel.

U.S. front-month futures for September gained 85 cents to settle at $88.91 a barrel, while European Brent gained $1.04 a barrel to settle at $105.96. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; editing by Jim Marshall)