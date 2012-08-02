NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. cash crude differentials gained on Thursday as the transatlantic arbitrage moved to its widest level in 2-1/2 months and U.S. regulators set conditions for Enbridge Inc to restart their line 14, which carries crude from Canada and the northern United States to Chicago-area refineries.

On Friday, Canada's Enbridge shut down Line 14, a major conduit of crude, to replace part of a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude on a farm in Wisconsin.

On Thursday, the U.S. pipeline regulator said Enbridge would be required to submit a plan to improve the safety of its entire 1,900-mile Lakehead Pipeline system before the company is allowed to restart Line 14.

Enbridge will also need to hire an independent pipeline expert to evaluate and oversee the implementation of the safety plan, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said..

Also supporting cash differentials was a stronger trans-Atlantic arbitrage. North Sea benchmark Brent fell less than U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate as hopes of new stimulus on both sides of the Atlantic would boost economies and hence oil demand.

In the Gulf, U.S. light sweet cash crude benchmark Louisiana Light Sweet LLS- for September traded at $19.10 a barrel over WTI, up 85 cents a barrel from Wednesday.

LLS's premium to Brent crude is trading at 26 cents a a barrel over the North Sea Blend.

The sweet/sour spread between LLS and Mars widened to $5.25 a barrel on Thursday from $5.12 a barrel on Wednesday, as LLS gained more than Mars.

Mars sour blend MRS- for September traded at $13.90 over WTI, up 90 cents from Wednesday's high of $13.00 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate fell more than Brent, widening the transatlantic crude spread CL-LCO1=R to $18.77 a barrel, the widest since May 6, 2012.

U.S. front-month futures for September dropped $1.78 to settle at $87.13 a barrel, while European Brent shed 6 cents to settle at $105.90. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; editing by Jim Marshall)