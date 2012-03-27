GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St hits record, dollar climbs after Yellen remarks
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
* LLS sells for WTI +$20.75, off 5 cents from Monday
* Mars sells off to $15.30, down 90 cents
* Transatlantic spread bounced sharply, pulled back
HOUSTON, March 27 Gulf Coast sweet crudes held their ground while other grades sold off as the transatlantic spread rollercoastered on Tuesday.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $20.75 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate for May delivery, off 5 cents from the strongest deal the previous session.
Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- sold up to $23.25 over WTI from $22.75 but dealt later at $2.25 over LLS, ending at the equivalent of about 25 cents weaker.
Mars sour MRS- sold for a premium of $15.30, down 90 cents since late Monday.
Operator Royal Dutch Shell said Mars would shut for maintenance in May, presumably cutting supply, but premiums for the medium-sour grade defied expectations and declined.
"Maybe it's Saudi crude coming to the U.S., although I think most of that is headed for Motiva," a trader said, referring to the Shell joint venture with Aramco.
It is early in the May trading month, and most refiners were not buying yet so trading was thin.
Thunder Horse sold for $19.85 over WTI early and $18.60 later, a swing of $1.25, tracking the up-and-down arb and illustrating the volatility in grades other than sweet.
The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R oscillated between $18.84 and $17.96 in favor of Brent before settling at $18.21. It finished at $18.62 on Monday.
On futures markets, May WTI settled at $107.33 a barrel, up 30 cents. May Brent closed at $125.54, down 11 cents. Global supply worries vied with the likelihood of a release of strategic oil reserves, analysts said. [O/R}
-------------------------------------------------------
See for recent cash crude deals
See for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See for assessed domestic crude differentials
See for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Feb 14 Nigeria declared an air pollution emergency in a major southern city on Tuesday and closed an asphalt plant there after residents complained about the fumes from its furnaces, in a country plagued by corruption and poor governance.