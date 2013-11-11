NEW YORK, Nov 11 U.S. cash crude differentials were mixed on Monday in thin volume, traders and brokers said. The premium of Brent crude futures over U.S. crude increased for a second straight session, offering support to cash crude differentials, sources said. Light Louisiana sweet LLS- for December traded at $3.75 over the benchmark front-month U.S. crude futures, within Friday's trading range of $3.65 to $3.95 over the benchmark. Offers for LLS late on Monday were heard at $3.90 over. Heavy Louisiana sweet HLS- traded also traded at $3.75 over the benchmark, stronger after trading on Friday at $3.60 over. West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM-, another sweet grade, traded at $3.60 and $3.65 under the benchmark futures, within Friday's trading range when deals were seen as strong as $3.40 under and as weak as $3.80 under the benchmark. WTI is the benchmark crude deliverable at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub against the U.S. light sweet crude contract traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). West Texas Sour WTS-, also at Midland, was pegged at a bid-offer spread of $4.50-$4.40 per barrel under the benchmark, weaker than the trade seen on Friday at $4.25 under. Mars sour MRS- traded at $1.10 and $1.05 under the benchmark futures, stronger after trading on Friday at $1.40 under. CRUDE FUTURES U.S. December crude futures on Monday rose 54 cents to settle at $95.14 a barrel. Brent December crude rose $1.28 to settle at $106.40 a barrel. Brent's premium to U.S. crude futures increased to $11.26 a barrel on Monday based on settlements CL-LCO1=R. The spread rose to $10.52 on Friday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Ken Wills)