NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Wednesday as rising crude oil inventories in the United States and the key Cushing, Oklahoma, hub helped apply pressure, brokers and traders said. U.S. commercial crude inventories rose 599,000 barrels last week, weekly data from the industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) said late on Wednesday. Crude oil stocks at Cushing jumped 1.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 8, the API said. The Cushing hub is the delivery point for the U.S. light sweet crude contract traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is the NYMEX contract's benchmark crude. The weekly inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 11 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on Thursday. A Reuters survey on Tuesday yielded a forecast for total U.S. crude stocks to have increased 1 million barrels last week. In the week to Nov. 1, U.S. crude stocks rose 1.6 million barrels, according to EIA data, with inventories at Cushing jumping 991,000 barrels. CASH CRUDE TRADES Light Louisiana sweet LLS- for December traded from $2.70 to $3.50 a barrel over the benchmark U.S. crude futures, weaker than trades seen on Tuesday in a range from $3.50 to $3.70 over the benchmark. Heavy Louisiana sweet HLS- traded at $3.15 over the benchmark and offers were pegged weaker later in the day, closer to $3.00 over. Bids on Tuesday were seen at $3.40 over. West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM-, another sweet grade, traded $4.50, $4.55 and $4.60 under the benchmark futures, weaker after trading on Tuesday at $3.75 and $4 under the benchmark. Sour grades also came under pressure on Wednesday. West Texas Sour WTS-, also at Midland, was pegged at a weaker bid-offer spread of $6 to $5.25 per barrel under the benchmark, after the spread was pegged on Tuesday at $5 to $4.50 under. Mars sour MRS- traded from $1.90 to $2.50 under the benchmark, weakening after being seen traded the previous two days at $1.10 under the benchmark. Both Eugene Island EUI- and Bonito sour BS- traded at even to the benchmark futures, weakening after deals for both grades were completed on Tuesday at $1.35 over. Southern Green Canyon SGC- slumped to trade at $5.50 under the benchmark, fading after Tuesday's trades from $3 to $3.75 under. Thunder Horse THH- crude traded at $1.40 over the benchmark, then late in the day at 60 cents over, weaker after offers were pegged on Tuesday as high as $1.70 over. Bakken crude at the Clearbrook, Minnesota, hub traded at $13.50 under the benchmark, weaker than Tuesday's bids seen at $13.25 under. U.S. cash crude differentials did not receive a boost from the wider spread between Brent and U.S. crude futures. In recent years, the differentials, especially for LLS and other sweet grades on the Gulf Coast, would strengthen as Brent's premium to U.S. futures gained. Brent's premium to U.S. crude futures increased to $13.24 a barrel on Wednesday based on settlements CL-LCO1=R, reaching $14.03 during the session. The spread widened and was at $12.77 on Tuesday, based on settlements. CRUDE FUTURES U.S. December crude futures on Wednesday rose 84 cents to settle at $93.88 a barrel. Brent December crude rose $1.31 to settle at $107.12 a barrel. The Brent December contract expires on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)