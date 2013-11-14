CALGARY, Alberta Nov 14 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Thursday as a result of a build in crude oil inventories in the United States, market players said.

A report from International Energy Agency (IEA) showed crude oil inventories in the world's largest oil consumer rose by 2.6 million barrels last week, far more than the 1 million barrels predicted by analysts. Stocks at the Cushing storage hub rose by 1.7 million barrels.

The Cushing hub is the delivery point for the U.S. light sweet crude contract traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is the NYMEX contract's benchmark crude.

"The weakness in the (cash) grades has come because we're starting to see the effect of the high total U.S. inventories and WTI weakness in prompt against the forward months," said a Texas-based cash crude analyst.

Light Louisiana Sweet for December delivery traded between $2.25 and $2.75 per barrel over the benchmark U.S. crude futures, weakening from Wednesday when trades ranged between $2.70 to $3.50 per barrel over the benchmark.

West Texas Intermediate at Midland , another sweet grade, traded at $4.50 and $4.00 per barrel below the benchmark, little changed from the previous day when it traded between $4.50 and $4.60 per barrel below U.S. futures.

Mars Sour weakened slightly to trade at $2.25, $2.50 and $2.70 per barrel under the benchmark, having changed hands between $1.90 and $2.50 per barrel on Wednesday.

Eugene Island traded at $1.00 per barrel below U.S. crude futures, after trading even to the benchmark the previous day.

Bonito Sour , which also traded even on Wednesday, weakened to between 20 cents and $1.20 per barrel below benchmark futures.

West Texas Sour strengthened, however, to trade at $5.00 per barrel below U.S. futures, having traded between $6 and $5.25 per barrel under the benchmark on Wednesday.