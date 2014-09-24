NEW YORK, Sept 24 Inland grades plunged on Wednesday as traders moved to rebalanced positions on the second of three roll trading days.

The decline comes after U.S. crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week and imports dropped to their lowest level in four months, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed earlier.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose 191,000 barrels, EIA said.

In the cash market, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) roll between October and November traded at $1.20 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate WTC-WTM delivered into Midland, Texas, dropped some 90 cents a barrel and traded at $8.50, $8.75 and $9 a barrel below the front-month light-crude contract .

West Texas Sour WTC-WTS also fell about 90 cents and traded at $8.50 a barrel below WTI.

Meanwhile, Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS for October delivery into St. James, Louisiana, which saw a selloff on Tuesday, rose about 15 cents. The Coastal grade traded at $2.40 and $2.50 a barrel over the benchmark.

Mars Sour WTC-MRS delivered into Clovelly, Louisiana, slipped about 5 cents and traded at $1 and $1.10 a barrel under WTI.

In the futures market, U.S. crude rose $1.24 to settle at $92.80 a barrel while international Brent rose 10 cents to settle at $96.95.

The arbitrage between the two benchmarks narrowed to $4.15 CL-LCO1=R. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Ken Wills)