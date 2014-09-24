NEW YORK, Sept 24 Inland grades plunged on
Wednesday as traders moved to rebalanced positions on the second
of three roll trading days.
The decline comes after U.S. crude stockpiles fell
unexpectedly last week and imports dropped to their lowest level
in four months, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed earlier.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose
191,000 barrels, EIA said.
In the cash market, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) roll
between October and November traded at $1.20 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate WTC-WTM delivered into Midland,
Texas, dropped some 90 cents a barrel and traded at $8.50, $8.75
and $9 a barrel below the front-month light-crude contract
.
West Texas Sour WTC-WTS also fell about 90 cents and
traded at $8.50 a barrel below WTI.
Meanwhile, Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS for October
delivery into St. James, Louisiana, which saw a selloff on
Tuesday, rose about 15 cents. The Coastal grade traded at $2.40
and $2.50 a barrel over the benchmark.
Mars Sour WTC-MRS delivered into Clovelly, Louisiana,
slipped about 5 cents and traded at $1 and $1.10 a barrel under
WTI.
In the futures market, U.S. crude rose $1.24 to settle at
$92.80 a barrel while international Brent rose 10 cents
to settle at $96.95.
The arbitrage between the two benchmarks narrowed to $4.15
CL-LCO1=R.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Ken Wills)