* Gulf Coast sweet-sour differential at $3

* Valero Memphis refinery down, prompting LLS dumping

* Outage comes atop Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales

* Mars already stronger as outright prices have risen

* Refiners seek cheaper crudes to maintain margins

HOUSTON, Aug 9 Mars sour MRS- sold for $3 a barrel less than Light Louisiana Sweet on Tuesday as an outage at Valero's Memphis refinery added drag to Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales of sweet.

The spread between LLS and Mars more typically is in the $5 to $7 range, but cheaper Mars already was strong against LLS due to refiners' needs to control costs.

(Graphic of LLS vs Mars: link.reuters.com/vah23s )

Valero ( VLO.N ) said on Monday units at its 180,000-barrels-per-day Memphis refinery were down due to a fire on Friday, with no estimate of restart. The refinery uses LLS. [ID: nWNAB7032]

LLS dealt for $23 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 early on Tuesday, unchanged from the end of the previous day. Traders said Valero was unloading LLS because of the Memphis outage.

Mars Sour ended the day selling for a premium of $20, also unchanged from the previous session.

That left Mars $3 weaker than LLS. SPR sales of light, sweet crude from Gulf Coast caverns have contributed to the LLS weakness, analysts have said.

Cash crude spreads generally have tightened as oil prices touched record highs. Refiners have been buying cheaper grades, blending with shale oil and avoiding LLS, analysts have said.

The LLS-Mars differential's narrowing came as many traders were away from their desks at an industry event in Chicago and dealing was described as "dead".

"Once futures popped back up this morning, folks took money off the table in a quiet cash market and are waiting for another opportunity to reset their positions," said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.

An announcement by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee and the weekly American Petroleum Institute oil inventory report goosed markets late in the day. [ID:nN1E7781N2] [API/S]

The FOMC left interest rates unchanged but pledged near-zero rates for two years, lifting stock markets sharply at the end of the day.

The API reported big declines in crude inventories and drops in oil products for last week, providing lift to oil markets pending the U.S. government's inventory report on Wednesday.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R settled about 75 cents wider in favor of Brent at $23.27 after hitting a record $23.79 in volatile trading earlier in the day. It was $22.50 at midday.

ICE Brent crude for September LCOU1 ended the regular session down $1.17 at $102.57 but rose above $105 in late trading after the stock market soared 400 points in the final minutes.

U.S. September crude CLU1 settled $2.01 lower at $79.30 a barrel before moving near $82 in after-hours trading. [O/R]

--------------------------------------------------------- See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals) See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Jim Marshall and Dale Hudson)