HOUSTON, Aug 10 U.S. crude grades ended mixed Wednesday as the transatlantic spread roller-coastered to a record settlement amid swollen U.S. inventories and sharply lower equities markets.

Trading was thin on the cash market with Mars sour ending at $20.10 over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, stronger by 35 cents, but Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- lost 20 cents to $22.80 over. Many traders had not yet returned from an industry event.

The U.S. Department of Energy reported sharply lower crude oil inventories as well as less gasoline and distillate in storage tanks, normally supportive of oil prices. But equities market volatility and economic factors fed doubts.

"We saw some confidence instilled from the DOE stats, and everything looks tight in the physical markets," said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage. "But demand is hard to argue in this so called 'slow recovery.'"

The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed from an intraday record $26.08 in favor of Brent Tuesday but still set a record in closing at $23.79. That normally would support cash crudes.

But the Dow Jones Industrial average plunged 500 points [.N], and analysts reduced their forecasts for oil demand. [ID:nL6E7JA1NX]

Private forecaster AccuWeather.com on Wednesday said the tropical Atlantic will "give birth to several systems over the next couple of weeks," as the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season churns ahead.

The forecaster said it was "possible that we will plow through at least three named systems by Aug. 25, Franklin, Gert and Harvey." [ID:nN1E7790WI]

Valero's Memphis refinery was shut after a fire with no target date yet for restart. That caused forced selling of LLS, a key feedstock at that plant. [ID:nN1E7790FL]

The spread between LLS and Mars stood at $2.70 at the end of the day, far narrower than the historical $5 to $7 range.

U.S. government data released on Wednesday showed that Gulf Coast refinery runs rose 1.6 percent to 90.1 percent for the week ended August 5, reflecting strong crack spreads despite crude and products price volatility.

ICE Brent crude for September LCOU1 settled up $4.11 at $106.68 a barrel. U.S. September crude CLU1 gained $3.59 to $82.89. [O/R]

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols in Houston and Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)