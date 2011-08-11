* LLS ends down $1.90 at $22 over WTI

* Mars sheds 45 cents to trade at $19.75

* Transatlantic spread narrows from record

NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. sweet crude grades weakened early on Thursday as the transatlantic spread narrowed from the previous day's record settlement, with refiners running more sours to take advantage of higher distillate profit margins.

The weaker sweet crudes kept the spread against the normally less expensive sours at less than $3, tighter than the historical norm of about $5.

"Attractive USGC (U.S. Gulf Coast) refiner margins, while off from the highs of about one month ago, remain stable and quite profitable (especially for jet and No. 2 fuel)," said trader-consultant Carl Holland of Energy Trading Solutions.

"This encouraged USGC refining throughputs to remain at high levels. This in turn has maintained strong grade demand, and narrowed the sweet-sour spreads," he said.

U.S. government data released on Wednesday showed that Gulf Coast refinery runs rose 1.6 percentage points to 90.1 percent for the week ended Aug. 5, reflecting strong crack spreads despite crude and product price volatility.

(Reuters cracks estimates here )

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- fell $1.90 to trade at $22.00 over West Texas Intermediate CLc1.

Mars Sour MRS- fell 45 cents to trade at $19.75 over WTI, reducing the gap versus LLS to $2.25 a barrel.

"Some has to do with Brent/WTI spread but I would think that it might have something to do with extra North Sea crude avails going forward and good amounts of African sweet grades," said John Troland, an independent oil consultant in based in Houston.

U.S. refiners have also been active buyers in the West African crude market, placing light, sweet grades into their own systems. [ID:nL6E7JB1L0].

The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed from Wednesday's record settlement of $23.77 in favor of Brent to $22.26 by the end of the day.

ICE Brent crude for September LCOU1 settled up $1.34 a barrel at $108.02. U.S. September crude CLU1 gained $2.83 cents to settle at $85.72. [O/R] --------------------------------------------------------- See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals) See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts (Reporting by Bruce Nichols in Houston and Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)