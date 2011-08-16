* LLS bargains $21/$21.20 over WTI, off 10 cents

* Mars sells for $19.65 over, off 35 cents

* Grades ignore Brent-TI, follow narrower WTI front spread

HOUSTON, Aug 16 U.S. cash crude differentials eased on Tuesday, tracking a sharp narrowing of the long-ignored West Texas Intermediate front-month spread and neglecting the expiring WTI-Brent spread.

Expiration of September Brent on Tuesday, WTI options on Wednesday and concern about the economy weighed on grades, traders said.

"The WTI options go off tomorrow. I think the arb, Brent-TI, is not a whole lot different at the moment. What's different is the spread between September and October WTI," trading consultant John Troland said.

The front-month spread CL-1=R, which has hovered around 50 cents in favor of the second-month contract for months, moved to 19 cents early on Tuesday. (Graphic on WTI spread vs crude: link.reuters.com/nud33s)

"It's the tightest it's been in some time. If market players are going to convince us that oil is short, they're going to have to put WTI into backwardation at some point," Troland said.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- bargained at $21 bid against $21.20 offered, 10 cents weaker than the strongest sale on Monday at a premium of $21.30 over WTI.

Mars sour MRS- dealt for $19.65 over, weaker by 35 cents.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R was essentially unchanged at $22.20 in favor of expiring Brent at midday.

On futures markets, September Brent crude LCOc1 fell 12 cents to $109.79 a barrel by 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT), having dipped earlier to $108.23. U.S. crude CLc1 fell 50 cents to $86.38, having touched an intraday low of $85.62 a barrel.

--------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)