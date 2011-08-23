* Light Louisiana Sweet holds at $21.55 over WTI
* Mars trades at $20.65 over WTI, 10 cents under bid
* WTI-Brent moves in as traders unwind positions
* Roll period for end Sept. buys begins
NEW YORK, Aug 23 Light Louisiana Sweet crude
LLS- held at $21.55 a barrel in active trade on the first day
of the September roll period.
During the next three days, traders will finish buying
barrels to fulfill refiners' September needs.
The WTI/Brent spread narrowed as West Texas Intermediate
CLc1 gained more in relation to its North Sea cousin LCOc1.
The threat of Hurricane Irene and possible ouster of Moammar
Gaddafi in Libya narrowed the transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R
in as far as $22.82 a barrel late Tuesday after it peaked over
$26 on Friday.
"WTI should continue to gain relative to Brent as people
unwind the huge volumes of spec trades that were long Brent,
short WTI," said Carl Holland of Energy Trading Solutions.
"This is a tech trade, so the grades still are the best
barometer of the real fundamentals, and its WTI that will do
the bouncing." he added.
LLS trade was active for both September and October but
September's high was $21.85 a barrel - Monday's level.
Mars sour MRS- traded at $20.65, 10 cents below Monday's
bid.
On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 settled up 95 cents
at $109.31 a barrel. U.S. crude for October CLc1 gained $1.02
to $85.44 a barrel.
Credit Suisse reported U.S. refining margins stronger last
week except in the Northeast, where they remained respectable
at $8.79 a barrel despite a $1.22 decline from the previous
week. In the Rockies, margins were a stratospheric $45.19
though down 3 cents from the previous week, CS said.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)