* LLS gains $1.35 to $22.20 over WTI
* Mars trades at $21.00 over WTI, up 15 cents
* Roll period for end Sept. enters second day
NEW YORK, Aug 24 Light Louisiana Sweet crude
LLS- for September delivery fell and then rose on Wednesday
on the second day of the September roll period as the
transatlantic arb widened.
By the end of Thursday, traders will finish buying barrels
to fulfill refiners' September needs.
The WTI/Brent spread widened out as North Sea Brent LCOc1
moved up after Royal Dutch Shell said it had been forced to
cancel its entire export program of Nigeria's Bonny Light crude
after hacksaw attacks on the pipeline. [ID:nL5E7JN1PF]
Brent and Bonny Light are both light, sweet crudes and are
easily exportable. The loss of similar crude from Libya due to
civil war has kept the light, sweet market tight and the spread
wide.
The WTI/Brent spread CL-LCO1=R widened to $25.11 in favor
of Brent, far wider than the $22.82 late Tuesday but narrower
than its over $26 peak on Friday.
The price of September barrels of LLS fell below that of
October barrels, which were trading at $22.60 a barrel.
"September is very long because of Valero's Memphis
refinery," said one Gulf Coast trader, about supplies of LLS
crude.
Valero Corp's (VLO.N) 180,000 bpd refinery at Memphis,
Tennessee was shut down by a fire on Aug. 5. The refinery,
which runs light, sweet crude, is currently in restart mode.
The company expects the refinery to operate at about half
the rates during September.
Mars sour MRS- traded at $21.00 over WTI, up 15 cents a
barrel from Tuesday.
On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 traded up $1.40 a
barrel at $110.71. U.S. crude for October CLc1 gained 71
cents to trade at $86.15 a barrel.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy, David
Gregorio and Sofina Mirza-Reid)