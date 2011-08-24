* LLS gains $1.35 to $22.20 over WTI

* Mars trades at $21.00 over WTI, up 15 cents

* Roll period for end Sept. enters second day

NEW YORK, Aug 24 Light Louisiana Sweet crude LLS- for September delivery fell and then rose on Wednesday on the second day of the September roll period as the transatlantic arb widened.

By the end of Thursday, traders will finish buying barrels to fulfill refiners' September needs.

The WTI/Brent spread widened out as North Sea Brent LCOc1 moved up after Royal Dutch Shell said it had been forced to cancel its entire export program of Nigeria's Bonny Light crude after hacksaw attacks on the pipeline. [ID:nL5E7JN1PF]

Brent and Bonny Light are both light, sweet crudes and are easily exportable. The loss of similar crude from Libya due to civil war has kept the light, sweet market tight and the spread wide.

The WTI/Brent spread CL-LCO1=R widened to $25.11 in favor of Brent, far wider than the $22.82 late Tuesday but narrower than its over $26 peak on Friday.

The price of September barrels of LLS fell below that of October barrels, which were trading at $22.60 a barrel.

"September is very long because of Valero's Memphis refinery," said one Gulf Coast trader, about supplies of LLS crude.

Valero Corp's ( VLO.N ) 180,000 bpd refinery at Memphis, Tennessee was shut down by a fire on Aug. 5. The refinery, which runs light, sweet crude, is currently in restart mode.

The company expects the refinery to operate at about half the rates during September.

Mars sour MRS- traded at $21.00 over WTI, up 15 cents a barrel from Tuesday.

On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 traded up $1.40 a barrel at $110.71. U.S. crude for October CLc1 gained 71 cents to trade at $86.15 a barrel.

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy, David Gregorio and Sofina Mirza-Reid)