UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
* LLS gains 70 cents to $22.70 over WTI
* Mars trades at $22.25 over WTI, up $1.15
* Last day for roll period
NEW YORK, Aug 25 Light Louisiana Sweet crude LLS- for September delivery gained on Thursday as the transatlantic spread widened on speculation on the last day of the September roll.
Thursday is the last day to buy refiners' September needs.
The WTI/Brent spread widened to as much as $25.65 in favor of North Sea Brent LCOc1 after trading as narrowly as $22.39 during the week.
"The arb is moving back out mainly as speculators overreacted to news from Libya early in the week," said John Troland, an independent oil consultant in Houston.
The loss of similar crude from Libya due to civil war has kept the light, sweet market tight and the spread wide.
Supplies of light, sweet crude were also tightened after Royal Dutch Shell said it had been forced to cancel its entire export program of Nigeria's Bonny Light crude after hacksaw attacks on the pipeline. [ID:nL5E7JN1PF]
Brent and Bonny Light are light, sweet crudes and are easily exportable.
At midday, the WTI/Brent spread CL-LCO1=R stood at $26.05 in favor of Brent, far wider than the $22.82 late Tuesday but narrower than its $26.69 peak on Friday last week.
Interest in Mars sour MRS- shifted to October, up $1.15 to trade at $22.25 over WTI.
On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 traded down 24 cents at $110.39 a barrel. U.S. crude for October CLc1 shed 12 cents to trade at $85.04 a barrel.
----------------------------------------------------------
See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.
ABUJA, Feb 9 More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.