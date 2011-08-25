* LLS gains 70 cents to $22.70 over WTI

* Mars trades at $22.25 over WTI, up $1.15

* Last day for roll period

NEW YORK, Aug 25 Light Louisiana Sweet crude LLS- for September delivery gained on Thursday as the transatlantic spread widened on speculation on the last day of the September roll.

Thursday is the last day to buy refiners' September needs.

The WTI/Brent spread widened to as much as $25.65 in favor of North Sea Brent LCOc1 after trading as narrowly as $22.39 during the week.

"The arb is moving back out mainly as speculators overreacted to news from Libya early in the week," said John Troland, an independent oil consultant in Houston.

The loss of similar crude from Libya due to civil war has kept the light, sweet market tight and the spread wide.

Supplies of light, sweet crude were also tightened after Royal Dutch Shell said it had been forced to cancel its entire export program of Nigeria's Bonny Light crude after hacksaw attacks on the pipeline. [ID:nL5E7JN1PF]

Brent and Bonny Light are light, sweet crudes and are easily exportable.

At midday, the WTI/Brent spread CL-LCO1=R stood at $26.05 in favor of Brent, far wider than the $22.82 late Tuesday but narrower than its $26.69 peak on Friday last week.

Interest in Mars sour MRS- shifted to October, up $1.15 to trade at $22.25 over WTI.

On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 traded down 24 cents at $110.39 a barrel. U.S. crude for October CLc1 shed 12 cents to trade at $85.04 a barrel.

(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)