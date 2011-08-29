UPDATE 3-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* LLS sells for $25.10, up 20 cents from end of day Friday
* Mars deals for premium of $23.25, stronger by 25 cents
* London closed for holiday, WTI up $1-plus versus Brent
HOUSTON, Aug 29 U.S. cash crudes strengthened slightly Monday, ignoring a narrower transatlantic spread which many traders dismissed as relief that energy infrastructure escaped major damage from Hurricane Irene.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $25.10, up 20 cents from end-of-the-day Friday dealing. Mars sour MRS- gained 25 cents to change hands at a premium of $23.25.
"Some of the reason for the NYMEX running up like a scalded dog on crude is we dodged a bullet from Irene," said trading consultant John Troland. "Damage isn't great as they thought."
Another factor in the narrower spread CL-LCO1=R could be London markets' being closed for a holiday, which prevented Brent from keeping pace with WTI, Troland said.
Near the end of trading Monday, the spread had narrowed to $24.80 in favor of Brent from $25.99 at settlement Friday.
WTI strengthening against Brent in the transatlantic spread usually weighs on Gulf of Mexico grades, which compete with imports priced against Brent.
A broker cited the restart of Valero's (VLO.N) 180,000
barrel per day Memphis refinery, which had been down due to a
fire, as a boost for LLS. Memphis is a big user of LLS.
[ID:nWNAB2893]
One trader cited the end of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales deliveries by October could mean stronger Gulf of Mexico differentials.
The Department of Energy said Monday that 85 percent of the 30.6 million barrels sold already have been delivered. [ID:nN1E77S142]
Another trader cited analysts' predictions of a much wider WTI-Brent spread and suggested "maybe traders don't expect the arb to stay weak."
On futures markets, October WTI CLV1 settled $1.90 higher at $87.27 a barrel. Just before settlement, October Brent .COV1 was up 52 cents at $111.88 a barrel.
Futures market analysts cited a surge on equities markets after a deal on Greek debt [.N] and traders' relief that Irene did not cause as much damage as initially feared. [O/R]
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Bruce Nichols;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
