NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. cash crudes inched higher with a wider trans-Atlantic spread as North Sea Brent LCOc1 gains outpaced those of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate CLc1.

The spread between the two benchmarks CL-LCO1=R widened to $25.05 at midday from Monday's end of day level of $24.80. Brent was up $2.13 at $114.01 a barrel while WTI gained $1.59 to $88.86.

"I think the crude supply situation in the world is a lot tighter than most people want to believe." said Carl Larry of New York-based Blue Ocean Brokerage.

"This during one of the most extended periods of economic recovery we have seen in decades. We may not see $100 crude again before the end of the year, but we will not see crude under $80 for any long period of time."

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $25.40, up 40 cents from end-of-the-day Monday dealing. Mars sour MRS- gained 35 cents to trade at $23.60, up from Monday's late trade of $23.25.

Brent strengthening against WTI usually adds value to Gulf of Mexico grades, especially light, sweet grades like Louisiana Light Sweet which are similar in quality to Brent.

LLS also got a boost from the restart of Valero Corp's ( VLO.N ) 180,000 barrel-per-day Memphis, Tennessee, refinery, which had been down due to a fire. Memphis is a big user of LLS. [ID:nWNAB2893]

Higher crude prices in the Gulf cut back into refiners' profit margins, traders said.

Refinery margins were up for most of the country but down at the Gulf, according to Barclays Capital. Barclays puts the 6-3-2-1 cash margin in the Gulf at $9.00 a barrel, down $1.70 a barrel.

Reuters data puts the margin at $10.42 a barrel, down from $12.75 last week. Mars, on the other hand, shows a strengthening to $11.24 from $10.95 a barrel as Mars prices rose more slowly than those for LLS.

Brent and U.S. crude oil futures rallied by around 2 percent on Tuesday as traders intensified their watch over newly formed Tropical Storm Katia.

The storm was strengthening over the eastern Atlantic and was expected to become a hurricane by late Wednesday or Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. [O/R] --------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid; Editing by David Gregorio)