GLOBAL MARKET-Wall St rises on earnings despite oil price pressure, dollar climbs
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
* LLS sells for $26.40, up 90 cents from end of Tuesday
* HLS changes hands at record $29.50 over WTI
* Mars deals for premium of $24.40, stronger by 80 cents
* Transatlantic spread wider, SPR sales near end
* Valero Memphis restart boosts LLS, widens LLS-Mars
HOUSTON, Aug 31 U.S. cash crudes gained Wednesday as Light Louisiana Sweet widened past the transatlantic spread and Heavy Louisiana Sweet sold for a record premium.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $26.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up 90 cents, regaining its usual edge over the WTI-Brent spread, which remained below $26. CL-LCO1=R
Heavy Louisiana Sweet sold for a record $29.50 a barrel over WTI, as sweets surged on high demand for the better grades as Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales deliveries near an end.
"Domestic sweets are in high demand," a trader said, noting LLS' premium had been smaller than the transatlantic spread since about June.
LLS spread over Mars also widened back to $2. Mars historically has traded at about a $5 discount to LLS, but SPR sales and an outage at Valero's (VLO.N) sweet-dependent Memphis refinery had squeezed the discount to nearly nothing in recent weeks.
On futures markets at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1540 GMT), October WTI was trading for about $88.75, down 14 cents, and October Brent was selling for about $114.43, up 41 cents.
Futures market analysts said trade was choppy due to mixed signals from factory orders and durable goods reports and government oil inventory data. [O/R] --------------------------------------------------------
See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
PARIS/MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement on its excess diesel emissions.