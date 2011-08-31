* HLS changes hands at record $29.50 over WTI

* LLS sells for $26.60 over, up $1.10 from Tuesday

* Mars deals for premium of $24.50, stronger by 90 cents

* Transatlantic spread wider, SPR sales near end

* Valero Memphis restart boosts LLS, widens LLS-Mars

HOUSTON, Aug 31 Light Louisiana Sweet topped North Sea Brent on Wednesday for the first time in weeks and Heavy Louisiana Sweet sold for a record premium as sweets led U.S. cash crudes higher.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $26.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up $1.10, regaining its usual edge over North Sea Brent, which settled $26.04 stronger than WTI. CL-LCO1=R.

LLS has sold more cheaply than Brent regularly since June.

(Graphic of LLS vs Brent: link.reuters.com/wyk53s )

"I have to think everyone is getting in line with SPR finished," said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage, referring to Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales of light, sweet crude, deliveries of which are almost completed.

A trader said: "Domestic sweets are in high demand."

Heavy Louisiana Sweet sold for a record $29.50 a barrel over WTI, as sweets surged on high demand for better grades.

LLS fell to a discount to Brent in recent weeks because light, sweet crude on the Gulf Coast was plentiful due to SPR sales and a refinery outage while Brent was tight due to supply issues. LLS usually sells $1 or $2 stronger than Brent.

LLS's spread over Mars widened back to $2. Mars historically has traded at a discount of 10 percent or more to LLS, but SPR sales and an outage at Valero's ( VLO.N ) sweet-dependent Memphis refinery had squeezed the discount to nearly nothing.

On futures markets, October WTI settled at $88.81, down 9 cents, while October Brent ended regular trading at $114.85, up 83 cents. [O/]

There was a deal for October delivery of Alaska North Slope crude at a record premium of $25.15 a barrel over WTI, up from $21.47 for September delivery a week ago.

