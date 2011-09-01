* Mars rises 50 cents to $25.20

* LLS sells for $26.75 over, up 15 cents from Wednesday

* Transatlantic spread widens

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Sweet grades held their premiums in relation to North Sea Brent on Thursday as a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has companies shutting in production.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $26.75 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, up 15 cents, holding onto its price advantage over North Sea Brent LCOc1 which was trading 53 cents lower at $114.32 a barrel.

LLS has sold more cheaply than Brent regularly since June.

(Graphic of LLS and HLS vs Brent: here)

LLS fell to a discount to Brent in recent weeks because light, sweet crude on the Gulf Coast was plentiful due to SPR sales and a refinery outage while Brent was tight due to supply issues. LLS usually sells $1 or $2 stronger than Brent.

Mars MRS- traded at $25.20, 50 cents higher as oil and gas producers begin to shut down production ahead of a tropical disturbance in the U.S. Gulf Coast, which shut in 5.7 percent of the oil supply from the region. [ID:nN1E7800WZ].

On futures markets, October WTI was trading up 33 cents at $89.14. The WTI/Brent spread was $25.26, out from Wednesday's $24.70 a barrel. [O/R]

--------------------------------------------------------

See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)

See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins

See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread

See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread

See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent

See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates

See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials

See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices

See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))in your desk top, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646-223-5546))