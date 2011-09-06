* WTI-Brent tops $27 as dollar gains, uncertainty reigns

* LLS sells for $28.90 a barrel over WTI, up more than $1

* Mars bargains up as companies restart after Lee

HOUSTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) -- Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $28.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 as the U.S. cash crude market started post-Labor Day trade with a wary eye on a record-setting transatlantic spread.

LLS's sale was $1.45 stronger than a transaction at $27.45 on Friday before the holiday. Mars sour MRS- bid $27 against no offers, up from sales at $25.30 the last trading day.

Trading Tuesday was the first after Tropical Storm Lee, and companies were restaffing platforms and preparing to restart offshore oil production as weather calmed after the storm. [ID: nN1E7850RG]

"The oil markets have been aggravatingly quiet," said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage. "Maybe we'll see better action tomorrow on the stats. But the market has become quite thin with little direction."

The American Petroleum Institute and U.S. Energy Information Administration will release their inventory reports a day later than normal, on Wednesday and Thursday, this week because of the holiday.

WTI-Brent transatlantic spread hit a record above $27 in favor of Brent before pulling back before midday. Cash crudes were following that spread, traders and brokers said.

(Graphic of diffs vs. arb at link.reuters.com/gyc63s)

But with economic uncertainty widespread, and WTI sinking to less than $85 a barrel, outright prices for grades - WTI plus or minus the differential - weren't changed that much.

(Graphic of outrights at link.reuters.com/tyc63s)

On futures markets about 1 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), October Brent LCOV1 stood at $111.23, up $1.15, and October WTI CLV1 was trading at $84.45, off $2. The transatlantic spread at that point was $26.78 in favor of Brent.

Analysts cited economic uncertainty and a stronger dollar.

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Bruce Nichols;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)