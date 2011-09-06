* WTI-Brent sets record $27.22, then pulls back

* LLS sells for $29 a barrel over WTI, up $1.55

* Mars deals at a premium of $27.75, stronger by $2.45

HOUSTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) -- Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $29 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 Tuesday as a gyrating Transatlantic spread increased the U.S. cash crude trade after the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

LLS's sale was $1.55 stronger than a transaction at $27.45 on Friday before the holiday. Mars sour MRS- sold for $27.75, up from sales as high as $25.30 the last U.S. trading day.

Trading Tuesday was the first after Tropical Storm Lee, and companies were restaffing platforms and preparing to restart offshore oil production as weather calmed after the storm. [ID: nN1E7850RG]

"The oil markets have been aggravatingly quiet," Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage said amid slow trading early on Tuesday. "Maybe we'll see better action tomorrow on the stats. But the market has become quite thin with little direction."

The American Petroleum Institute and U.S. Energy Information Administration will release their inventory reports on Wednesday and Thursday, a day later than normal this week because of the holiday.

The WTI-Brent transatlantic spread hit a record $27.22 in favor of Brent before pulling back to settle one cent narrower than Friday at $26.87.

Cash crudes reacted to the record-setting transatlantic spread before it pulled back, traders and brokers said.

(Graphic diffs vs. arb: link.reuters.com/gyc63s)

With WTI losing on the day, outright prices weren't changed as much.

(Graphic of outrights: link.reuters.com/tyc63s)

On futures markets, October Brent LCOV1 settled at $112.89 per barrel on Tuesday, up $2.81 from Monday, not a holiday outside the United States. Brent lost $2.25 on Monday while NYMEX WTI was idle.

October WTI CLV1 finished regular trading at $86.02, down 43 cents from Friday after being down as much as $2 earlier onTuesday.

Analysts cited economic uncertainty, sliding U.S. equities markets and supply problems in the North Sea for the futures moves [O/R].

