HOUSTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) -- Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $29.20 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 Wednesday as the transatlantic spread narrowed.

LLS's sale was 20 cents stronger than a transaction at $29 on Tuesday but was 5 cents weaker than the late Tuesday assessment on Houston Street.

Mars sour MRS- sold for $27.85, up 10 cents from sales as high as $27.75 on the previous trading day.

Flat to stronger trades went against the usual reaction to narrowing transatlantic spread. The WTI-Brent stood at $26.33 just after midday, down from settlement at $26.87 Tuesday.

"It could be a move up on premiums for U.S. sweet grades versus Brent arb due to ongoing production problems in the North Sea and the ongoing force majeure in Nigeria," said trading consultant John Troland.

In the Gulf of Mexico, companies were restaffing and restarting platforms shut for Tropical Storm Lee [ID:nN1E7851AX]. But other weather threats loomed, and some analysts feared the restarts could be slowed. [O/R]

Traders watched a new tropical disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico that some models predicted could threaten the U.S. offshore sector. Another system built out in the Atlantic.

"We remain in the peak of the season and it is serving as a reminder to the energy sector bears that anything can happen with the risk being a loss of production," wrote analyst Dominick Chirichella in his morning note.

Markets awaited inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute Wednesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration Thursday, with analysts predicting short term distortions - exaggerated draws - due to weather.

Refining margins were mostly down last week but still strong, according to Credit Suisse's weekly report. On the Gulf Coast, margins have averaged $12.60 so far in the third quarter.

According to Reuters data, crack spreads on the Gulf Coast Wednesday were shrinking, with the LLS-based 3-2-1 crack at $6.18 a barrel, down from $9.05 Tuesday. The Mars-based 3-2-1 hovered at $7.43, down from $9.24.

(Reuters cracks graphic click here)

On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 gained $2.81 to trade at $115.70 a barrel by 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT). U.S. crude CLc1 rose $3.18 to $89.20 a barrel.

