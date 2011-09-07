* LLS sells for $29.20 over WTI, 20 cents over Tuesday
* But LLS dealt 5 cents weaker than late Tuesday
* Mars sour at $27.85 premium, 10 cents above Tuesday
* WTI-Brent back to $26.33 from Tuesday settle at $26.87
HOUSTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) -- Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
sold for $29.20 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1
Wednesday as the transatlantic spread narrowed.
LLS's sale was 20 cents stronger than a transaction at $29
on Tuesday but was 5 cents weaker than the late Tuesday
assessment on Houston Street.
Mars sour MRS- sold for $27.85, up 10 cents from sales as
high as $27.75 on the previous trading day.
Flat to stronger trades went against the usual reaction to
narrowing transatlantic spread. The WTI-Brent stood at $26.33
just after midday, down from settlement at $26.87 Tuesday.
"It could be a move up on premiums for U.S. sweet grades
versus Brent arb due to ongoing production problems in the
North Sea and the ongoing force majeure in Nigeria," said
trading consultant John Troland.
In the Gulf of Mexico, companies were restaffing and
restarting platforms shut for Tropical Storm Lee
[ID:nN1E7851AX]. But other weather threats loomed, and some
analysts feared the restarts could be slowed. [O/R]
Traders watched a new tropical disturbance in the southwest
Gulf of Mexico that some models predicted could threaten the
U.S. offshore sector. Another system built out in the Atlantic.
"We remain in the peak of the season and it is serving as a
reminder to the energy sector bears that anything can happen
with the risk being a loss of production," wrote analyst
Dominick Chirichella in his morning note.
Markets awaited inventory reports from the American
Petroleum Institute Wednesday and the U.S. Energy Information
Administration Thursday, with analysts predicting short term
distortions - exaggerated draws - due to weather.
Refining margins were mostly down last week but still
strong, according to Credit Suisse's weekly report. On the Gulf
Coast, margins have averaged $12.60 so far in the third
quarter.
According to Reuters data, crack spreads on the Gulf Coast
Wednesday were shrinking, with the LLS-based 3-2-1 crack at
$6.18 a barrel, down from $9.05 Tuesday. The Mars-based 3-2-1
hovered at $7.43, down from $9.24.
(Reuters cracks graphic click
here)
On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 gained $2.81 to
trade at $115.70 a barrel by 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT). U.S.
crude CLc1 rose $3.18 to $89.20 a barrel.
-----------------------------------------------------------
See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Alden Bentley)