* LLS sells for $29.20 over WTI, 20 cts over Tuesday

* Mars sour trades at $27.85 premium, up 10 cents

* WTI-Brent pulls back 41 cents to $26.46

* Traders eye risk of new storm in Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Sept 7 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold as high as $29.20 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 Wednesday as the transatlantic spread narrowed and traders eyed a new tropical disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

The LLS sale was 20 cents more than a $29-deal on Tuesday. Mars sour MRS- sold for $27.85, up 10 cents from sale up to $27.75 on the previous trading day.

Flat to stronger trades went against the usual reaction to a narrowing transatlantic spread. The WTI-Brent settled at $26.46, down from $26.87 at the end of regular trading Tuesday.

"It could be a move up on premiums for U.S. sweet grades versus the Brent arb due to ongoing production problems in the North Sea and the ongoing force majeure in Nigeria," said trading consultant John Troland.

In the Gulf of Mexico, companies were restaffing and restarting platforms shut for Tropical Storm Lee [ID:nN1E7851AX]. But other weather threats loomed, and some analysts feared the restarts could be slowed or interrupted. [O/R]

A new disturbance, designated Tropical Storm Nate late Wednesday [ID: nL3E7K73WJ], popped up in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and some models predicted it could threaten the U.S. offshore oil sector. Another potential threat, Maria, churned far off in the far Atlantic. [ID: nL3E7K73UJ]

"We remain in the peak of the season and it is serving as a reminder to the energy sector bears that anything can happen with the risk being a loss of production," wrote analyst Dominick Chirichella in his morning note.

The American Petroleum Institute reported a decline in weekly crude oil and gasoline inventories but an increase in distillate stocks [API/S]. Markets awaited the U.S. Energy Information Administration report on Thursday.

Analysts suggested there would be exaggerated draw downs in this week's inventory reports due to the impacts of Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee.

Refining margins were mostly down last week but still strong, according to Credit Suisse's weekly report. On the Gulf Coast, margins have averaged $12.60 so far in the third quarter.

According to Reuters data, crack spreads on the Gulf Coast Wednesday were shrinking, with the LLS-based 3-2-1 crack at $6.18 a barrel at midday Wednesday, down from $9.05 Tuesday. The Mars-based 3-2-1 hovered at $7.43, down from $9.24.

(Reuters cracks graphic click here)

On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 settled $2.91 higher at $115.80 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 gained $3.32 to $89.34. -----------------------------------------------------------

See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)

See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins

See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread

See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread

See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent

See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates

See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials

See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices

See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)