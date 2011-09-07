* LLS sells for $29.20 over WTI, 20 cts over Tuesday
* Mars sour trades at $27.85 premium, up 10 cents
* WTI-Brent pulls back 41 cents to $26.46
* Traders eye risk of new storm in Gulf of Mexico
HOUSTON, Sept 7 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
sold as high as $29.20 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate
CLc1 Wednesday as the transatlantic spread narrowed and
traders eyed a new tropical disturbance in the southwest Gulf
of Mexico.
The LLS sale was 20 cents more than a $29-deal on Tuesday.
Mars sour MRS- sold for $27.85, up 10 cents from sale up to
$27.75 on the previous trading day.
Flat to stronger trades went against the usual reaction to
a narrowing transatlantic spread. The WTI-Brent settled at
$26.46, down from $26.87 at the end of regular trading
Tuesday.
"It could be a move up on premiums for U.S. sweet grades
versus the Brent arb due to ongoing production problems in the
North Sea and the ongoing force majeure in Nigeria," said
trading consultant John Troland.
In the Gulf of Mexico, companies were restaffing and
restarting platforms shut for Tropical Storm Lee
[ID:nN1E7851AX]. But other weather threats loomed, and some
analysts feared the restarts could be slowed or interrupted.
[O/R]
A new disturbance, designated Tropical Storm Nate late
Wednesday [ID: nL3E7K73WJ], popped up in the southwest Gulf of
Mexico and some models predicted it could threaten the U.S.
offshore oil sector. Another potential threat, Maria, churned
far off in the far Atlantic. [ID: nL3E7K73UJ]
"We remain in the peak of the season and it is serving as a
reminder to the energy sector bears that anything can happen
with the risk being a loss of production," wrote analyst
Dominick Chirichella in his morning note.
The American Petroleum Institute reported a decline in
weekly crude oil and gasoline inventories but an increase in
distillate stocks [API/S]. Markets awaited the U.S. Energy
Information Administration report on Thursday.
Analysts suggested there would be exaggerated draw downs in
this week's inventory reports due to the impacts of Hurricane
Irene and Tropical Storm Lee.
Refining margins were mostly down last week but still
strong, according to Credit Suisse's weekly report. On the Gulf
Coast, margins have averaged $12.60 so far in the third
quarter.
According to Reuters data, crack spreads on the Gulf Coast
Wednesday were shrinking, with the LLS-based 3-2-1 crack at
$6.18 a barrel at midday Wednesday, down from $9.05 Tuesday.
The Mars-based 3-2-1 hovered at $7.43, down from $9.24.
(Reuters cracks graphic click
here)
On futures markets, Brent crude LCOc1 settled $2.91
higher at $115.80 a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 gained $3.32 to
$89.34.
-----------------------------------------------------------
See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)