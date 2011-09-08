* LLS sells for $29.40 over WTI, 20 cents over Wednesday

HOUSTON, Sept 8 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $29.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 Thursday as the transatlantic spread squeezed narrower and traders eyed Tropical Storm Nate in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The LLS sale was 20 cents stronger than a transaction at $29.20 on Wednesday. Mars sour MRS- sold for $27.85, unchanged from the previous trading day.

Flat to stronger trades went against the usual reaction to a narrowing transatlantic spread. The WTI-Brent ,CL-LCO1=R> slid under $26.30 Wednesday morning from $26.46 at settlement Wednesday.

Storms affecting Gulf production as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales finish is supporting cash crude differentials, said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.

"I hate to use the overused term 'perfect storm,' but I think cash markets are getting a wake up call and paper markets will, too," Larry said. "Who knows where we're going to pull barrels from with OPEC at 30 million a day and our imports barely at 9 million?"

In the Gulf of Mexico, companies were watching Nate, which became a tropical storm late Wednesday, as they restaffed and restored production in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee. [ID:nN1E7870IZ]

The American Petroleum Institute reported a decline in weekly crude oil and gasoline inventories but an increase in distillate stocks [API/S]. Markets awaited the U.S. Energy Information Administration report Thursday.

Analysts suggested there would be exaggerated drawdowns in this week's inventory reports due to the impacts of Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee.

Refining margins were mostly down last week but still strong, according to Credit Suisse's weekly report. On the Gulf Coast, margins have averaged $12.60 so far in the third quarter.

According to Reuters data, crack spreads on the Gulf Coast Wednesday were shrinking Wednesday, with the LLS-based 3-2-1 crack at $6.18 a barrel at midday, down from $9.05 Tuesday. The Mars-based 3-2-1 hovered at $7.43, down from $9.24.

(Reuters cracks graphic click: here)

In futures markets, ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 18 cents to $115.98 a barrel by 9:19 a.m. (1319 GMT), having traded from $114.74 to $116.27.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 30 cents to $89.64 a barrel, trading from $88.59 to $90.11.

