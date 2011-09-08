* LLS sells for $29.40 over WTI, 20 cents over Wednesday
* Mars sour trades at $27.85 premium, unchanged
* WTI-Brent pulls back under $26.30 from $26.46
* Traders eye risks of Tropical Storm Nate
HOUSTON, Sept 8 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
sold for $29.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1
Thursday as the transatlantic spread squeezed narrower and
traders eyed Tropical Storm Nate in the southwestern Gulf of
Mexico.
The LLS sale was 20 cents stronger than a transaction at
$29.20 on Wednesday. Mars sour MRS- sold for $27.85,
unchanged from the previous trading day.
Flat to stronger trades went against the usual reaction to
a narrowing transatlantic spread. The WTI-Brent ,CL-LCO1=R>
slid under $26.30 Wednesday morning from $26.46 at settlement
Wednesday.
Storms affecting Gulf production as the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve sales finish is supporting cash crude differentials,
said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.
"I hate to use the overused term 'perfect storm,' but I
think cash markets are getting a wake up call and paper markets
will, too," Larry said. "Who knows where we're going to pull
barrels from with OPEC at 30 million a day and our imports
barely at 9 million?"
In the Gulf of Mexico, companies were watching Nate, which
became a tropical storm late Wednesday, as they restaffed and
restored production in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee.
[ID:nN1E7870IZ]
The American Petroleum Institute reported a decline in
weekly crude oil and gasoline inventories but an increase in
distillate stocks [API/S]. Markets awaited the U.S. Energy
Information Administration report Thursday.
Analysts suggested there would be exaggerated drawdowns in
this week's inventory reports due to the impacts of Hurricane
Irene and Tropical Storm Lee.
Refining margins were mostly down last week but still
strong, according to Credit Suisse's weekly report. On the Gulf
Coast, margins have averaged $12.60 so far in the third
quarter.
According to Reuters data, crack spreads on the Gulf Coast
Wednesday were shrinking Wednesday, with the LLS-based 3-2-1
crack at $6.18 a barrel at midday, down from $9.05 Tuesday. The
Mars-based 3-2-1 hovered at $7.43, down from $9.24.
(Reuters cracks graphic click:
here)
In futures markets, ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 18
cents to $115.98 a barrel by 9:19 a.m. (1319 GMT), having
traded from $114.74 to $116.27.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
rose 30 cents to $89.64 a barrel, trading from $88.59 to
$90.11.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by John Picinich)