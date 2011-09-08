* LLS sells for $29.40 over WTI, 20 cents over Wednesday
* Mars sour trades at $27.85 premium, unchanged
* WTI-Brent pulls back under $25.81 from $26.46
* Traders eye risks of Tropical Storm Nate
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
sold for $29.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1
Thursday as the transatlantic spread narrowed further and
traders eyed Tropical Storm Nate in the southwestern Gulf of
Mexico.
The LLS sale was 20 cents stronger than a transaction at
$29.20 on Wednesday. Mars sour MRS- sold for $27.85,
unchanged from the previous trading day.
Flat to stronger trades went against the usual reaction to
a narrowing transatlantic spread. The WTI-Brent CL-LCO1=R
slid under $25.81 midafternoon on Wednesday from $26.46 at
settlement Wednesday.
Storms affecting crude imports and Gulf production as the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales finish is supporting cash
crude differentials, said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.
"Imports were more than likely delayed, but the Gulf
production shut ins are going to show up really big next week,"
Larry said.
In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Lee is still keeping
production lower, with 15 percent of oil production still shut
in. On Wednesday, 37 percent was shut in.
Companies were still watching Nate, which became a tropical
storm late Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7870IZ]
Government inventory numbers showed a fall-off in crude
runs, primarily along the East Coast as refineries shut or cut
rates ahead of Hurricane Irene.
Refinery utilization in Padd I fell to 58.3 percent, as
crude imports were halved. Total refinery utilization in all
five Padds was only down .2 percent, according to the Energy
Information Administration. [EIA/S]
Along the U.S. Gulf Coast, runs reached a high of 94.2
percent, countering the lower East Coast usage, and supporting
high prices.
Imports fell in all regions except the Rockies. Traders in
Europe noted that three cargoes of Russian Urals were heading
to the U.S., two to the Gulf and one to the Caribbean.
{nL5E7K83HM]
Valero and Flint Hills both run Russian in their Corpus
Christi refineries while ExxonMobil uses it at Baytown, traders
said. But three prompt cargoes are unusual, overseas traders
said.
The Caribbean-bound cargo is likely headed for NuStar's St.
Eustacia terminal, to be stored by Petrochina, trade sources
said.
Refining margins were mostly down last week but still
strong, according to Credit Suisse's weekly report. On the Gulf
Coast, margins have averaged $12.60 so far in the third
quarter.
According to Reuters data, crack spreads on the Gulf Coast
Wednesday were shrinking Wednesday. d 3-2-1 hovered at $7.43,
down from $9.24.
(Reuters cracks graphic click:
here)
In futures markets, ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 shed
$1.32 to trade at $114.48 in late afternoon.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
settled down 29 cents to $89.05.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by John Picinich and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)