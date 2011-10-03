* Sliding futures, bouncing WTI-Brent spread slows trade

* Traders' event slows cash trade

* WTI Midland sells 50 cents under screen, WTS minus 90

* Dealing often seen slow early in a trading month

HOUSTON, Oct 3 U.S. cash crude differentials were largely unchanged on Monday as the transatlantic spread bounced around in a narrow range as futures weakened and trade was slow due to an industry event.

Cash West Texas Intermediate at Midland sold for 50 cents under WTI on the New York Mercantile Exchange stronger by 5 cents against Friday.

West Texas Sour WTS- dealt for 90 cents under the screen, unchanged from the previous session.

Bid-asks for LLS and Mars strengthened but no deals were heard.

"It was a rather slow day in domestic grades as November starts in the doldrums," Houston trading consultant John Troland said.

An industry event in Houston quieted market activity.

Prices bounced around on oil futures, causing volatility in the WTI-Brent spread. The arbitrage started the day around $23.50 in favor of Brent and meandered over $24 by day's end. It is early in cash crude trading for November delivery, and unsteady futures tend to slow dealing, traders said.

On futures, trade was choppy. Brent crude for November LCOc1 fell $1.05 to $101.71 a barrel after trading in a range from $102.80 to $100.71. U.S. November crude CLc1 fell $1.59 cents $77.61 a barrel, having swung from $76.85 to $79.64. [O/R]

----------------------------------------------------------

See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals

See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins

See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread

See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread

See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent

See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates

See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials

See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices

See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Bruce Nichols;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)