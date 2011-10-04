* LLS sells for +$26.50 a barrel over WTI, up 25 cents

* Mars sour deals for $23.15, up 15 cents

* Traders back at desks after industry event

HOUSTON, Oct 4 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold up 25 cents at $26,50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 Tuesday as crack spreads and the transatlantic arbitrage supported the market and traders returned from an industry event.

Mars sour MRS- dealt for a premium of $23.15, stronger by 15 cents during the last trading session on Monday.

"There wasn't much done yesterday because of the Carl McCain charity golf tournament. People are back," said trading consultant John Troland, referring to an industry event. "Crack spreads are not that bad."

Reuters data showed the 3-2-1 crack based on LLS at around $7.50 a barrel. The same crack using Mars was over $10 and refining Maya was over $18.

(Cracks chart here)

On futures markets, oil skidded and the transatlantic spread widened to nearly $24 in favor of Brent from $23.48 at settlement Monday. That tends to support grades, which compete with imports priced against Brent.

"We're getting more action from financial investors supporting the futures price," said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.

Just after midday, crudes were bouncing from earlier lows on remarks about the economy by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, analysts said.

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Andrea Evans)