* LLS sells for $26.95 a barrel over WTI, up 70 cents

* Mars sour deals for $23.15, up 15 cents

* Traders back at desks after industry event

HOUSTON, Oct 4 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold up 70 cents at $26.95 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 Tuesday as traders returned from an industry event to find futures falling and refinery crack spreads supporting grades.

Mars sour MRS- dealt for a premium of $23.15, stronger by 15 cents during the last trading session on Monday.

"There wasn't much done yesterday because of the Carl McCain charity golf tournament. People are back," said trading consultant John Troland, referring to an industry event. "Crack spreads are not that bad."

Reuters data showed the 3-2-1 crack based on LLS at around $7.50 a barrel. The same crack using Mars was over $10 and refining Maya was over $18.

On futures markets, oil skidded and the transatlantic spread narrowed to $23.37 in favor of Brent late in the morning. It started the day wider than $24.50 but settled at $24.12, two cents wider than at settlement Monday.

November Brent LCOX1 fell $1.92 to settle at $99.79. November WTI CLX1 dropped $1.94 to $75.67, its lowest settlement since September 23, 2010. Optimism about supportive comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke proved fleeting. [O/R] ------------------------------------------------------------- See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals) See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Andrea Evans)