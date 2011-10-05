* Nov Mars sells $23.45, down 5 cents from offer Tuesday

* LLS offers at $27.10, up 35 cents from day earlier

* EIA inventory data shows draws across the board

HOUSTON, Oct 5 Mars sour MRS- sold for $23.45 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 on Wednesday, 5 cents under late offers Tuesday.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- bid $26.50 against offers at $27.10, which was 35 cents higher than late offers the previous day's session.

"The arb's not doing anything. The WTI spread's not doing much. And I think people are still trying to determine what the stats mean," said trading consultant John Troland.

The arb, or transatlantic WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R stood at $23.47 in favor of Brent just after midday, from $23.12 at settlement Tuesday.

Brent LCOc1 crude, traded up $2.06 to $101.85 a barrel by 12:32 p.m. EDT (1632 GMT.) U.S. crude prices CLc1 gained $2.69 to $78.36 a barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory report showed draws of 4.7 million barrels in crude oil stocks, 1.1 million in gasoline and 700,000 in distillates. [EIA/S]

The futures markets jumped, but analysts questioned whether the numbers, which do not report U.S. products exports, accurately represented U.S. demand.