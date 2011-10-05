* Nov Mars sells $22.75, down 75 cents from offers Tuesday

* LLS deals for $26.80, down 15 cents from day earlier

* EIA inventory data shows draws across the board

* Narrower spread, transatlantic arbitrage weigh

HOUSTON, Oct 5 Mars sour MRS- sold for $22.75 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 on Wednesday, 75 cents weaker than late offers a day earlier.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- dealt for $26.80, off 15 cents from Tuesday's session.

Analysts cited the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory report, which showed a big drawdown in crude and draws in gasoline and distillates. [EIA/S]

"It's a lot about the stats today," Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage said.

The arb, or transatlantic WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R, settled at $23.11 in favor of Brent, more than a dollar narrower than $24.12 at settlement on Tuesday.

The front-month WTI spread was 15 cents in favor of the second month, 5 cents narrower than at the end of regular trading on Tuesday.

Both spread moves tended to weigh on cash crudes, which compete with imports priced against Brent and sell against second-month WTI.

Brent LCOc1 crude settled up $3 at $102.79 a barrel on hopes that help will be given to ailing banks in Europe. U.S. crude ended regular trading up $4.01 at $79.68 on the EIA report. [O/R]

The EIA data showed draws last week of 4.7 million barrels in crude oil stocks, 1.1 million in gasoline and 700,000 in distillates. [EIA/S]

"I think we are going to see some interesting weeks ahead with cash markets," Larry said.

"Not as many refineries in the Gulf and Midcontinent are into turnarounds as one would have thought. The East Coast refinery shutdowns and sales are keeping pressure on the other refineries to keep running," he said.

"That could mean more demand for domestic crudes and stronger differentials in a normally weak maintenance season," Larry said.