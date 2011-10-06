* Nov Mars sells for $22.90 over WTI, up 15 cents
* LLS deals for premium of $25.95, off 60 cents
* WTI-Brent spread narrows, then rebounds
* Front-month spread also narrows, then widens
HOUSTON, Oct 6 Mars sour MRS- eked out a
small gain but Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- weakened on
Thursday as transatlantic and front-month WTI spreads narrowed
then widened, roiling the U.S. cash crude market.
Mars sold as high as $22.90 a barrel over West Texas
Intermediate CLc1 on Thursday, up 15 cents from end-of-day
dealing Wednesday.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $25.95, down 60 cents from
late deals the previous session.
The arb, or transatlantic WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R,
narrowed sharply to $22.14 before ending 3 cents wider than the
previous session at $23.14.
The front-month WTI spread also narrowed 2 cents from 15
cents at settlement Wednesday before finishing at 21 cents.
"More people, financial as well as big companies, are
playing the spreads. It's hard to make decisions when they
change two or three times a day," trading consultant John
Troland said.
"With Cushing (inventories) dropping at a pretty fast rate,
spreads are the safest to get into position if you're thinking
bullish," said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.
He noted that Genscape, an industry monitor, reported a
build in crude inventories at Cushing last week, contradicting
the U.S. Department of Energy which both reported a drawdown.
On futures markets, November Brent LCOX1 rose $3 to
$105.73 a barrel in regular trading hours. November WTI CLX1
rose $2.91 to settle at $82.59.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)