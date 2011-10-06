* Nov Mars sells for $22.90 over WTI, up 15 cents

HOUSTON, Oct 6 Mars sour MRS- eked out a small gain but Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- weakened on Thursday as transatlantic and front-month WTI spreads narrowed then widened, roiling the U.S. cash crude market.

Mars sold as high as $22.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1 on Thursday, up 15 cents from end-of-day dealing Wednesday.

Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $25.95, down 60 cents from late deals the previous session.

The arb, or transatlantic WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R, narrowed sharply to $22.14 before ending 3 cents wider than the previous session at $23.14.

The front-month WTI spread also narrowed 2 cents from 15 cents at settlement Wednesday before finishing at 21 cents.

"More people, financial as well as big companies, are playing the spreads. It's hard to make decisions when they change two or three times a day," trading consultant John Troland said.

"With Cushing (inventories) dropping at a pretty fast rate, spreads are the safest to get into position if you're thinking bullish," said Carl Larry of Blue Ocean Brokerage.

He noted that Genscape, an industry monitor, reported a build in crude inventories at Cushing last week, contradicting the U.S. Department of Energy which both reported a drawdown.

On futures markets, November Brent LCOX1 rose $3 to $105.73 a barrel in regular trading hours. November WTI CLX1 rose $2.91 to settle at $82.59.

