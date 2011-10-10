* LLS heard dealing for $26.50, up 55 cents

* November Mars sells for $23.20 over WTI, up 10 cents

* WTI calendar spreads sharply narrower in recent days

* WTI-Brent spread rangebound

NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. cash crude differentials were mixed on Monday as intermonth spreads narrowed and the WTI-Brent spread was trading in a narrow range.

"The Brent/WTI arb is back and forth. The WTI spread is pretty consistent with last week. The one thing, though, is the Wall Street and speculator types playing grades trying to hold prices up," said John Troland, Houston-based independent consultant.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- was heard selling for $26.25 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, 25 cents weaker than on Friday.

Mars sour MRS- strengthened 10 cents to sell for a premium of $23.20.

There has been a lot of interest in Mars forward plays in recent days, and analysts suggested that refinery outages were hitting heating oil supply.

On futures markets, the transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R was rangebound and recently has had less impact than usual on differentials.

The WTI-Brent spread traded $23.15 and $22.99 in favor of Brent. It ended the previous session at $22.90.

The WTI calendar spread has sharply narrowed in recent weeks, which also should weigh on cash crude premiums. But the results have been mixed.

On Monday, the spread moved between 15 and 20 cents, in favor of second-month WTI, It settled at 19 cents Friday.

As recently as Aug. 31, the WTI front-month hit 31 cents and during the summer was as wide as 59 cents.

On futures markets, Brent crude for November LCOc1 rose $3.05 to $108.93 a barrel. U.S. November crude CLc1 gained $2.74 to $85.72.

Futures were up early on better on strong French and Italian data. [O/R]

