* November Mars sells for $23.50 over WTI, up 40 cents

* LLS trades at $26.50, in line with Friday's level

* WTI calendar spreads moves in 9 cents from Friday

* WTI-Brent spread moves out

NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. cash crudes were flat to higher late on Monday as sourer crudes gained popularity with the approach of heating oil season.

Mars sour MRS- gained 40 cents to sell for a premium of $23.50.

There has been a lot of interest in Mars forward plays in recent days, and analysts suggested that refinery outages were hitting heating oil supply.

December barrels of Mars were also actively traded, trading between $20.90 and $21.95 a barrel.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- was heard selling for $26.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, 55 cents stronger than on Thursday.

On futures markets, the transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R was rangebound and had less impact than usual on differentials early in the day but it moved out late in the day, supporting grades.

"The Brent/WTI arb is back and forth. The WTI spread is pretty consistent with last week. The one thing, though, is the Wall Street and speculator types playing grades trying to hold prices up," said John Troland, Houston-based independent consultant.

The WTI-Brent spread traded $23.43 and $22.98 in favor of Brent. It ended the previous session at $22.90.

The WTI calendar spread has sharply narrowed in recent weeks, which also should weigh on cash crude premiums. But the results have been mixed.

On Monday, the spread moved between 15 and 20 cents, in favor of second-month WTI, It settled at 19 cents Friday.

As recently as Aug. 31, the WTI front-month hit 31 cents and during the summer was as wide as 59 cents.

On futures markets, ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $3.07, or 2.89 percent, to settle at $108.95 a barrel, having traded from $105.65 to $109.18.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose $2.43, or 2.93 percent, to settle at $85.41 a barrel, trading from $82.75 to $86.09.

Futures were up early on strong French and Italian data. [O/R]

----------------------------------------------------- See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals) See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts