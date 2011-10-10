* November Mars sells for $23.50 over WTI, up 40 cents
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. cash crudes were flat to
higher late on Monday as sourer crudes gained popularity with
the approach of heating oil season.
Mars sour MRS- gained 40 cents to sell for a premium of
$23.50.
There has been a lot of interest in Mars forward plays in
recent days, and analysts suggested that refinery outages were
hitting heating oil supply.
December barrels of Mars were also actively traded, trading
between $20.90 and $21.95 a barrel.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- was heard selling for $26.50 a
barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, 55 cents stronger
than on Thursday.
On futures markets, the transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R
was rangebound and had less impact than usual on differentials
early in the day but it moved out late in the day, supporting
grades.
"The Brent/WTI arb is back and forth. The WTI spread is
pretty consistent with last week. The one thing, though, is the
Wall Street and speculator types playing grades trying to hold
prices up," said John Troland, Houston-based independent
consultant.
The WTI-Brent spread traded $23.43 and $22.98 in favor of
Brent. It ended the previous session at $22.90.
The WTI calendar spread has sharply narrowed in recent
weeks, which also should weigh on cash crude premiums. But the
results have been mixed.
On Monday, the spread moved between 15 and 20 cents, in
favor of second-month WTI, It settled at 19 cents Friday.
As recently as Aug. 31, the WTI front-month hit 31 cents
and during the summer was as wide as 59 cents.
On futures markets, ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose
$3.07, or 2.89 percent, to settle at $108.95 a barrel, having
traded from $105.65 to $109.18.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1
rose $2.43, or 2.93 percent, to settle at $85.41 a barrel,
trading from $82.75 to $86.09.
Futures were up early on strong French and Italian data.
