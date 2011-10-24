* Futures backwardation pushes cash crude into contango
* Mars sour sells for $18.50 over WTI, down $3.00
* Roll bid-asked narrows to minus 19 at minus 17
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. cash crude differentials
for November dropped further in very thin trade on Monday, as
most refiners were seen looking to buy for December on the
second day of the three-day roll period.
"November is mostly history. I think December grades will
get weaker if backwardation and the Brent/WTI spread do what
they are doing today," said John Troland, independent oil
advisor based in Houston.
U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate CLc1 moved into
backwardation for the first time since 2008, with the December
2011 contract trading at a higher price than the January 2012
contract. [ID:nN1E79N0NE].
Backwardation on the futures markets help pushed cash
crudes into contango.
Benchmark Mars sour MRS- for November delivery sold for
$218.50 over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, down $3.00 since
Friday and down $4.50 since the roll period started after the
Thursday session.
Mars sour for December delivery sold for 75 cents more at
$20.75 a barrel.
Traders still in the market made deals against the WTI
November contract, which expired Thursday, as is permitted for
three days of roll prior to the unofficial pipeline-scheduling
deadline on Tuesday.
The roll, a proxy for the expired November-December WTI
calendar spread, sold at minus 19 cents and was offered at
minus 17 cents Monday. On Friday, it sold at minus 20 cents
with the end bid at minus 25 cents and offered at minus 17
cents.
Volatility marks roll period trade, and with people already
finished with pipeline delivery arrangements, the market was
thin, traders said.
The December-December WTI-Brent CL-LCO1=R moved to its
narrowest level since the end of July, touching $19.75 in favor
of Brent from $22.16 on Friday, a move the weakens cash
crudes.
In London, ICE Brent for December delivery CLZ1 settled
at $111.45 a barrel, gaining $1.89, or 1.73 percent, after
trading between $109.32 and $111.60. It was the highest close
since Oct. 14, when front-month Brent crude prices settled at
$114.68. (
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December
delivery settled at $91.27 a barrel, gaining $3.87, or 4.43
percent, after trading between $87 and $91.88. The day's close
was the highest since Aug. 3, when prices ended at $91.93.
