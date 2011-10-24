* Futures backwardation pushes cash crude into contango

* Mars sour sells for $18.50 over WTI, down $3.00

* Roll bid-asked narrows to minus 19 at minus 17

NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. cash crude differentials for November dropped further in very thin trade on Monday, as most refiners were seen looking to buy for December on the second day of the three-day roll period.

"November is mostly history. I think December grades will get weaker if backwardation and the Brent/WTI spread do what they are doing today," said John Troland, independent oil advisor based in Houston.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate CLc1 moved into backwardation for the first time since 2008, with the December 2011 contract trading at a higher price than the January 2012 contract. [ID:nN1E79N0NE].

Backwardation on the futures markets help pushed cash crudes into contango.

Benchmark Mars sour MRS- for November delivery sold for $218.50 over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, down $3.00 since Friday and down $4.50 since the roll period started after the Thursday session.

Mars sour for December delivery sold for 75 cents more at $20.75 a barrel.

Traders still in the market made deals against the WTI November contract, which expired Thursday, as is permitted for three days of roll prior to the unofficial pipeline-scheduling deadline on Tuesday.

The roll, a proxy for the expired November-December WTI calendar spread, sold at minus 19 cents and was offered at minus 17 cents Monday. On Friday, it sold at minus 20 cents with the end bid at minus 25 cents and offered at minus 17 cents.

Volatility marks roll period trade, and with people already finished with pipeline delivery arrangements, the market was thin, traders said.

The December-December WTI-Brent CL-LCO1=R moved to its narrowest level since the end of July, touching $19.75 in favor of Brent from $22.16 on Friday, a move the weakens cash crudes.

In London, ICE Brent for December delivery CLZ1 settled at $111.45 a barrel, gaining $1.89, or 1.73 percent, after trading between $109.32 and $111.60. It was the highest close since Oct. 14, when front-month Brent crude prices settled at $114.68. (

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery settled at $91.27 a barrel, gaining $3.87, or 4.43 percent, after trading between $87 and $91.88. The day's close was the highest since Aug. 3, when prices ended at $91.93. ------------------------------------------------------------

