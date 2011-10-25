* Louisiana Light trades at $21.25, down $5.15

* Mars sour sells down $5 at $15.00 over WTI

* Transatlantic spread narrows to just over $16

NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. cash crude differentials for November dropped dramatically on Tuesday, the last day of the roll period, as the transatlantic arbitrage fell $4 before inching back up.

The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R moved to its narrowest level since early July, opening at $20.07 in favor of Brent before dropping to as low as $16.01, weakening crude grades.

Benchmark Mars sour MRS- for November delivery sold for $15.00 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, down $5.00 and almost $10 since the the roll period started after the Thursday session.

Louisiana Light Sweet LLS- fell $5.15 to $21.25 a barrel over.

Traders still in the market made deals against the WTI November contract, which expired on Thursday, as is permitted for three days of roll prior to the unofficial pipeline-scheduling deadline on Tuesday.

In London, ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 fell 53 cents to settle at $110.92 a barrel, having traded from $109.47 to $112.15.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.90, or 2.08 percent, to settle at $93.17 a barrel, the highest close since the Aug. 2 settlement at $93.79. ------------------------------------------------------------

